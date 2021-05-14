Metro PD: 3 officers disciplined after botched house raid in August

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Metro Police officers involved in a botched house raid face serious disciplinary actions after what news4 investigates first uncovered in August.

Chief John Drake announced on Friday the following discipline:

Lt. Harrison Dooley has been demoted to sergeant and will be suspended for 10 days without pay.

Sgt. Jeff Brown will be suspended 30 days without pay and is subject to demotion to police officer if he violates MNPD policy during the next five years.

Officer Michael Richardson, a 5-year MNPD veteran, at the time the case officer and affiant on the search warrant, will be suspended for 20 days without pay.

Drake said the three officers have "agreed that the sanctions are non-appealable and are final."

“The discipline given to the three is significant, as were the missteps in the preparation and execution of this search warrant,” Drake said in a statement on Friday. “All three admitted to violating our policies and procedures and are being held accountable.”

The raid resulted in Azaria Hines, her then 15-year-old niece and three old-nephew, being woken out of their sleep on August 19, 2020 by Metro Police serving the search warrant.

Using a battering ram, the officers led Hines outside, who was not dressed, and a gun was pointed on the children as they came down the stairs.

A News4 Investigation uncovered that the suspect the officers were looking for had moved out six months prior, and that Metro Police were using outdated residence information from MDHA.