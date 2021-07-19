NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police took a suspect into custody after three people were injured during a shooting in Madison Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Neely's Bend around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers found a person had been shot in the leg.

According to a Nashville Fire spokesperson, one person was rushed to Skyline Hospital with an injury to the leg.

A second person was rushed to General Hospital with an abrasion to the ankle. The victim shot in the leg remains in stable condition, police said.

The Nashville Fire spokesperson said a third person "was grazed by a bullet that had ricocheted but refused transport."

Police said that while officers talked to the victim, the suspect returned to the area and "fired toward the victim and officers."

Police said no one else was hit during this shooting.

Police said officers did not return fire and were able to take the suspect into custody.

