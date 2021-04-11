NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Friday after police say they robbed and shot a man walking in Madison Park.
Metro Police say Mesean Witcher, 21, Christopher Utley, 20, and Jimmie Cunningham, 24, were walking through Madison Park on DuPont Avenue when they walked past the male victim.
Police say one of the suspects pulled a gun which caused the man to fall to the ground. One of the suspects then stole cash from the victim's pocket.
Police say one of the suspects then shot the man in the back left shoulder before fleeing the scene on foot with the two other suspects.
Madison Precinct officers apprehended the suspects and found a .45 caliber handgun nearby matching a .45 casing found at the scene.
Police say the suspects admitted to the incident during questioning.
The three men are currently charged with felony aggravated robbery and are each being held on $250,000 bond.
