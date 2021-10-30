NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man faces charges after Metro Police said he fired shots outside a bar in downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.
Police charged 22-year-old Adam Fosten with four counts of felony reckless endangerment. The arrest comes after officers responded to shots fired call at 2nd Avenue and Broadway intersection around 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers said they determined that Fosten was "firing his nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol into the air" while he was in front of a bar.
Police said gunshots hit no one, but four people told investigators that they had to run away because they were fearful of being shot.
Officers quickly located Fosten, who dropped his weapon, and they took him into custody. According to police, Fosten said he fired his weapon "toward the river to dissuade a group of men who were attempting to instigate a fight with him."
Police set his bond at $20,000.
