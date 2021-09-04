NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a 20-year-old Old Hickory man in Saturday morning's deadly crash on Lebanon Pike and Shute Lane.
Ethan Harris, 20, of Old Hickory, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for this morning's crash at Lebanon Pk & Shute Ln that killed James Gamble, 60, of Madison. The BMW Harris was driving went airborne & landed on Gamble's Mitsubishi Mirage. pic.twitter.com/d2CMinS9TV— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 4, 2021
Police say Ethan Harris was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after his vehicle went airborne and crashed into 60-year-old's James Gamble's car.
Gamble was killed in the crash.
Police say Harris was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on scene said Harris smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.
Harris was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
He is currently being held on $40,000 bond.
