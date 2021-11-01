NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the father of a two-year-old after the child shot himself at Oakwood Flats in East Nashville on Monday night.

Police said two-year-old Anthony Thorpe was "critically injured" after a shooting at the apartment in the 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

According to the investigation, police learned that Anthony's father, Jeffery Thorpe, was over the mother's apartment and placed his firearm on a bed. Police said the child "picked up the gun and fired it." He was struck in the head, policed said.

Jeffery Thorpe drove the child to Skyline Medical Center, where police said he dropped the two-year-old off. However, police said Jeffery Thorpe did not return to the hospital. Police said the child "is in extremely critical condition."

Police have not recovered the gun used in the shooting, and youth Services detectives want to speak with Jeffery Thorpe.

He also has an outstanding aggravated assault warrant for allegedly pointing a handgun at a car containing the two-year-old and his mother during an argument last June. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communication at 615-862-8600.