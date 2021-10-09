NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives arrested two teenagers for carjacking on Friday night.
Police charged both 19-year-old Treshaun Delucia and 17-year-old Kevin Mondragon with aggravated robbery. Delucia was also charged with unlawful handgun possession and evading arrest.
Their charges come after police received a report of two armed, masked men at an apartment complex at 200 Paragon Mills Rd. around 10 p.m. The victim told police that these two men approached him while in his Ford Mustang and pulled him out of the car before driving off. They also took his wallet and cell phone.
Officers spotted the Mustang as it pulled into the Linbar Drive apartment complex and that is where the men ran off. Police said they took Mondragon and Delucia into custody near Margo Lane.
Police added that Delucia had tossed a bag with a handgun and ski mask inside. Officers also recovered another handgun.
