Metro PD: 2 teens charged with armed robbery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives arrested two teenagers for an armed robbery in Nashville on Monday night.
Violent Crimes detectives were investigating a robbery on Edmondson Pike. The arrest of 16-year-old Damarrian Kelly and an unidentified 17-year-old, both from Clarksville, comes after detectives spotted a gray Honda Insight on Harding Place.
Police blocked the Insight in a parking lot, and the teens were caused to flee on foot. Detectives took the teens into custody.
Officers located a short-barrel AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun in the Insight.
Police charged Kelly and the 17-year-old with homicide, evading arrest, vehicle theft, and juvenile handgun possession. Police did not release the teens' photo because they could be wanted for other possible robberies.
Investigators sent Kelly to adult court in Montgomery County for a pending homicide case in Clarksville.
