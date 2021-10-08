NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers have been charged after Metro Police said they tried to steal a car in downtown Nashville on Friday afternoon.
The owner of a red Kia Forte saw a 17-year-old and 15-year-old steal his car in the area of 12th Avenue and Broadway, so police said he jumped on the hood.
The teens ran out of the Forte after police said they became stuck in traffic near 3rd Avenue and Commerce Street. Police were able to arrest the teens quickly.
The teens will now head to juvenile court and face auto theft and aggravated assault charges.
