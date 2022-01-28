NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville on Friday morning.
Police said two juveniles were shot and killed in the 2800 block of Greer Road. Police said a woman was critically wounded, and EMS took her to the hospital. A male suspect is dead after being shot, police said.
BREAKING: Detectives this morning are investigating an apparent murder/attempted murder/suicide case in the 2800 block of Greer Road. 2 juveniles have been fatally shot. An adult female was critically wounded & is hospitalized. The adult male suspect has been fatally shot.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 28, 2022
