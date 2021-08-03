NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and three others injured after an employee opened fire at the Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch on Tuesday morning.
Metro Police tell News4 a dayshift employee walked into the facility on Antioch Pike just before 6 a.m. during the shift change and, for an unknown reason, opened fire.
Three employees were reportedly hit. Officials say one was shot in the chest, one in the abdomen, and the other in the leg. One of them is in critical condition.
Police say as the officers were responding, the shooter left the building and was stopped by officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road.
That's when police say the suspect pointed a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine at officers.
Officers reportedly ordered the man to drop the gun and was shot by police at the intersection.
Metro Police say officers rendered aid to the suspect at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time. Metro Police tell us the man worked at the Smile Direct Club warehouse for a short period of time.
The three victims involved have not yet been identified.
Smile Direct Club told News4 they're working with police investigating the shooting.
SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site.— SmileDirectClub (@smiledirectclub) August 3, 2021
Metro Police say counseling for those involved in this shooting will be provided.
The TBI will be taking over the investigation from Metro Police.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
