NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are working to find out more information about a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday.
Metro Police say two people showed up to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and told officials that they were shot along Bell Road.
Officers went out to the scene and found several dozen shell casings outside of the Soho Lounge.
Police have not yet provided information about any suspects in the shooting. We're told both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
