Metro PD: 2 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men are in the hospital after they were shot in East Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Metro Police say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Joseph Avenue.
Police tell News4 one of the men sustained critical injuries but is now in stable condition.
The other man reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for a suspect. No suspect information has been made available.
