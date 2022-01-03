NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged two men with murder in connection with a shooting death in 2021.

Police said 41-year-old Isthasone Kebounnhom was shot and killed in his apartment on Bell Road on Jan. 13. During their investigation, police said they determined that Kebounnhom was killed at his residence during a robbery.

Police charged 30-year-old Demarkel Palmer, of Old Hickory, and 38-year-old John Waddell, of Sparta, with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Kebounnhom. Police arrested Palmer on Dec. 16 and Waddell on Dec. 29.

Police are still looking for 35-year-old Amelia Cox in connection with the case. She is last known to have lived in Springfield, police said.

Anyone with information about Cox's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.