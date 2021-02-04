Ja'Shonti Williams

Ja'Shonti Williams is accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery driver in the 1500 block of Forrest Ave in Nashville on Wednesday evening. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A newly created shift helped to arrest an 18-year-old woman, who police wanted in connection with the carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver.

Ja'Shonti Williams was charged with carjacking, evading arrest, gun possession. Williams' arrest comes after an Amazon delivery driver who was delivering packages in the 1500 block of Forrest Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The unidentified driver was "approached by two young men who pointed guns at him," and the victim told police that he was told to walk away from the Honda Accord. The driver told police the woman, later identified as Williams, drove away in the car.

Police said its “enhanced shift of patrol officers” spotted the Accord and Williams inside it at Fallbrook apartments on Dellway Villa Road. However, police said Williams sped off as officers "activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop her." Police said Williams crashed into another driver, and officers arrested him.

Williams admitted to police that she was involved in the carjacking. Officers said they recovered a gun from the car, and the packages scheduled for delivery were found in the trunk.

Williams held on a $150,000 bond.

 

