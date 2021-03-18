NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say guns being left in cars continues to be a big problem.
In the second week of March, police say 16 guns were stolen from vehicles in Nashville.
Five of those vehicles were reportedly unlocked when the guns were stolen.
So far this year, police say 177 guns have been stolen from parked cars, and these guns will occasionally be used in violent crimes.
Metro Police is encouraging the community not to leave guns in your car, and make sure your car is locked when you park it.
