NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 17-year-old male died, and another 17-year-old was injured in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the single-car crash near Cane Ridge Road around 7 a.m. Police said Jack Klopfer, of Antioch, "lost control of a Mazda sedan in a curve on wet pavement." Police said the Mazda left the road and crashed into a tree before catching on fire.
Klopfer died at the scene, but his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe that excessive speed could have been a contributing factor to this crash.
