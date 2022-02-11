NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a 17-year-old male after the teen brought a gun to the campus of Glencliff High on Friday.
On Thursday, a student reported seeing the unidentified 17-year-old with a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol loaded with ten rounds. On Friday, school resource officers searched the 17-year-old.
Police said he "took off his jacket and put it in another student's backpack." The school resource officers found a gun in the jacket pocket.
The teen told police that he found this gun "in a vehicle about two months ago but did not remember where." He also told police that "he was carrying the pistol for protection."
Police took the student to juvenile court and charged the teen with unlawful gun possession.
