NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a middle school student after making a bomb threat on Wednesday.
Police issued a citation for the unidentified 12-year-old after he "admitted to using another student's cell phone" to call in a threat to Apollo Middle School.
MNPD School Resource Unit and Apollo Middle School led an investigation and identified the student. Police gave the student a juvenile citation for the threat of mass violence toward a school.
"Threats to special events, schools, and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD. Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted," police said in a statement on Thursday.
