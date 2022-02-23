Metro PD: 1 shot on Bakertown Road on Wednesday

Metro Police investigate a shooting in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon.

 WSMV

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police investigate a shooting in Antioch on Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirmed to News4 that there had been one victim in a shooting on Bakertown and Ezell roads around 12:15 p.m.

MNPD is still investigating the scene and did not release the extent of the injuries.

This incident is ongoing investigation and we will update the story as we receive information.

