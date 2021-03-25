NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Dickerson Pike early Thursday morning.
Metro Police says the shooting happened at 2905 Dickerson Pike just after 4:30 a.m..
The victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Police have not arrested a suspect at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
