NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another injured in a four-car crash in East Nashville Thursday evening.
Metro Police says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Stainback Avenue.
The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time, and the condition of the injured person remains unknown.
