Metro PD: 1 killed in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside a Nashville apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Police tell News4 a security guard at the Home Towne Studios on the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike heard a single shot just after midnight Tuesday.
The guard walked around the complex and found a man with a single gunshot wound dead on the sidewalk.
Metro Police homicide detectives are on the scene this morning. Police say so far they have not been able to find any witnesses to the shooting.
A suspect has not been taken into custody. The identity of the victim has also not been made public at this time.
