NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead following a Wednesday night shooting on the 3800 block of Clarksville Pike, according to Metro Police.
Police tell News4 the man was shot around 8:30 p.m..
Multiple Crime Scene Unit detectives are on the scene this morning investigating the shooting.
Follow News4 for updates.
