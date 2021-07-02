NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday evening.
Metro Police say a man was shot and killed on the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road just before 9:30 p.m..
The identity of the victim has not been made available at this time.
Police have not taken a suspect into custody at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
