NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 eastbound early Thursday morning.
Metro Police say the crash happened at Exit 53 just after midnight.
Two vehicles were reportedly involved.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
It is unclear if there were any additional injuries sustained in the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
