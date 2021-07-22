Metro PD: 1 killed in gas station shooting near TSU

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed after an argument inside a gas station ended in a shooting late Wednesday evening.
Metro Police say the incident started around 11 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard, near Tennessee State University.
Three individuals got into an argument inside the gas station before it moved outside.
Police say one shot was fired, killing the man in front of his parked car.
Two suspects fled from the scene in a gray pickup truck.
Police are now reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station to identify the two suspects.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
