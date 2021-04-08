NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say one person was killed in a shooting on Clarksville Pike late Wednesday night.
Police say two people on a three-wheeler were shot while driving on Clarksville Pike near the KFC.
One of the riders died from their injuries, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, a suspect has not been taken into custody. Officials have also not identified the victim that was killed in the shooting.
