NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another injured following a Wednesday night shooting in South Nashville.
Metro Police say the shooting happened at the Rodeway Inn on Murfreesboro Pike around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man was killed and another injured, though the identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Police continue to search for a suspect this morning.
Follow News4 for updates.
