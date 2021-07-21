NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after she was injured in a shooting at a Sugar Creek Circle apartment complex, according to Metro Police.
Police say the suspect was hanging out with a group outside the Creekstone Apartment complex when they got into an argument and left the area.
RIGHT NOW: Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured at Creekstone Apartments in Donelson.That woman is expected to be okay, but police are searching for the suspects. pic.twitter.com/6UymJNQHaW— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) July 21, 2021
They later returned with four women. Police say both groups got into an argument in the breezeway of the complex before the suspect fired 10 shots into the window and door of an apartment.
One woman was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police have not confirmed whether the suspect has been taken into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.