NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot on Porter Road early Friday morning.
Police tell News4 the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Porter Road around 5:30 a.m..
Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened early this morning at an apartment complex off of Porter Rd in East Nashville.Police tell us the victim was taken to Vanderbilt and is currently with investigators. pic.twitter.com/aL7G0PFtbu— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) June 18, 2021
One man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the man is now speaking with investigators.
Police are working to identify a suspect at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.