NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot in a case of 'mistaken identity' Tuesday morning in the Nations neighborhood.
Metro Police say the suspect fired shots into a home on the 6200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, hitting a person inside in the arm.
Police tell News4 they believe the home and the man inside were not the shooter's intended targets.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Police are working to identify the suspect this morning.
