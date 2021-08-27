Metro PD: 1 injured in drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting on Baldwin Court early Friday morning.
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Baldwin Court, where one person was shot and sustained minor injuries.
Police say several cars were also hit by bullets.
At this time police do not have a suspect in custody.
There is no word yet on a vehicle description.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.