NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured after a possible shooting and robbery at a Metro PCS outlet on Nolensville Pike Thursday evening.
Metro Police told News4 that they took two suspects into custody following the incident.
Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the outlet's window.
Police could not confirm what led up to the shooting.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
