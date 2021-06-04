NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man died in a shooting in the Gulch on Friday night, Metro Police confirmed.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson, 30-year-old Timothy fields was shot in the chest just outside Bar Louie, after stepping out to smoke. EMS transported him to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
“According to witnesses, he was being very social inside the establishment talking to a number of people, including females,“ Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.
Witnesses described a dark-colored Nissan Altima fleeing the scene. Police identified the same vehicle after reviewing the surveillance video. As of Friday night, they were looking for that car in connection to the suspect. The motive was unknown.
A witness described hearing the gunshot from her hotel room at The Thompson Nashville and looking out to see officers performing CPR on a man on the ground inside Bar Louie.
“It’s a scary thing because you think in the Gulch you’re in a safe area," the witness told News 4.
Surveillance footage reviewed by MNPD shows a man and a woman who are now wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting. They were seen arriving in the Altima earlier that evening. The male is described as a "heavyset" black man with facial tattoos, between 5'5" and 5'7". His red tipped dreadlocks were in a ponytail. Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 with tips.
