NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Bordeaux area Tuesday night.

Police say a woman was shot and killed near Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike around 7 p.m..

Police investigating several deadly weekend shootings Flashing police lights and crime tape set the scene around Nashville as police were sent to several shootings over the weekend.

Tuesday's deadly shooting is just one of the many shootings that Nashville has seen in the last week.

