NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a shooting in Nashville late Saturday night, Metro Police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. for a reported homicide.
Police have not confirmed the name, age, or gender of the victim and added that no arrests had been made at this time.
News 4 will have updates on-air and online when they became available.
