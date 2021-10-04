NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person died after a crash in Madison on Monday evening, according to Metro Police.
Officers were called the second-car crash in the area of Archwood Drive and State Route 45 around 3:45 p.m.
Police said one person died and two people were injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
