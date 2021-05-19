Metro PD: 1 dead after 9th Avenue North shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to calls for the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a man with gunshots lying in the street.
Police say the shooting happened between Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and I-65 near Buena Vista Elementary.
The man was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Metro Police spent the night knocking on doors in the area asking for witnesses.
So far no suspect information has become available. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.