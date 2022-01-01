Metro Police logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 early Saturday morning, according to Metro Police.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported to police around 2:30 a.m. on I-24 at Mile Marker 39.

Two people were also injured in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as soon as we have the newest information.

 

