NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting on the 5900 block of Cane Ridge Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Metro Police say the woman was shot by her brother before he fatally shot himself.
Police say there was a family-related dispute between the two before the shooting occurred.
A neighbor said they heard roughly 10 shots fired.
The woman was taken to Vanderbilt for her injuries.
Follow News4 for updates.
