NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a person was critically injured in a shooting in East Nashville late Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Woodland and South 12th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.
One adult victim was critically injured.
At this time a suspect has not been taken into custody.
Follow News4 for updates.
