Metro PD: 1 critically injured in Bellevue shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a person was critically injured in a shooting outside a Bellevue apartment complex late Monday night.
Police say the victim was backing into a parking space outside the Avana Bellevue apartments on the Waterford Circle when a suspect armed with an AR-15 opened fire.
Police say the suspect fired around 26 shots, hitting the victim four to five times. Two of the bullets entered an apartment behind the parked car, nearly hitting two people inside.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is now in 'extreme critical condition.'
Police tell News4 the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
A suspect description is unavailable at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
