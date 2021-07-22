NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 29-year-old man was charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station near Tennessee State University late Wednesday evening.

Metro Police charged Robert V. Griffin with criminal homicide and felon in possession of a handgun. The charges come after the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Orlando M. Hall.

Robert V. Griffin

Police said the shooting occurred after an argument at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Boulevard around 11 p.m. Police said three individuals got into an argument inside the gas station before it moved outside.

Police said Griffin fired one shot and killed Hall in front of his parked car. Griffin and another suspect fled from the scene in a gray pickup truck.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station, police arrested Griffin.