NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 13-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day near where police found a man shot five times yesterday in North Nashville.
Metro Police tell us the juvenile was walking home with two adults on Moormans Arm Road from a market around 11:30 a.m. when the 13-year-old was shot at by an unknown suspect in a moving vehicle.
Officials say the teen was shot in the back, but was able to walk home before calling police. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The other two adults were not injured.
The shooter was described as a male black subject in a hoodie. The suspected vehicle was believed to be a silver Sedan.
On Christmas Eve, police responded to a shooting call near the same intersection of Wednesday's shooting. A man was found shot five times in the back and stomach.
MORE DETAILS:
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
