NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The summer months can be expensive for families.
Trying to find events and things to keep your kids busy can add up pretty quickly.
On Wednesday, several families enjoyed Storytime at the Playground at the Centennial Park playground.
It’s a free event sponsored by the Metro Parks Theatre Division.
“We always try to think of programming that gives back to our community and gets us involved in our community,” said Meredith Daniel, theatre supervisor. “It’s a also a program to let people know we are here. All sorts of camps and classes for them.”
Storytime is every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Centennial Park playground.
If it’s too hot or the weather is bad, it’s moved inside the Centennial Performing Arts Studios beside the park.
