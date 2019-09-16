NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Parks released a statement expressing the department's grief over the loss of George Carpenter, after he was shot and killed late Sunday.
We are shocked and sadden by the loss of our teammate, George Carpenter. There is nothing we can say to express the level of disbelief we feel. George, who had retired from the U. S. Army, was a regular golfer and volunteer at our courses for many years before he began working at Shelby Golf Course in 2017 as a Facility Attendant.
George was a hard worker who often voluntarily worked more than the 19 hours per week he was paid, because of his love for and commitment to his fellow staff members. He was also known for his kindness and generosity and was well loved by many of our patrons. George will be missed by all of us who worked with him.
Please keep his family and teammates in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. We urge anyone who has any information regarding George’s death to contact the Police Department.
Metro PD's investigation continues into Sunday’s 7 p.m. fatal shooting of Carpenter, in the Shelby Golf Course club house parking lot where he worked. He had just left for the day & was walking to his pickup truck parked nearby. Anyone with info is asked to please call 615-742-7463.
