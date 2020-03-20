NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the Mid-State, Metro Parks has announced its top 10 things to do over the next few weeks.
- Go for a focused Nature Walk. Take photos and identify trees, plants and wildlife. Call the Nature Centers for more ideas!
- Take a brisk walk or a short run around the neighborhood or in a park. It’s energizing. A complete listing of parks in your area can be found here!
- Learn how to make a fun but tasty kid-friendly sandwich with whole grain bread, low-sodium peanut butter, bananas, coconut flakes and raisins. The folks in our Teaching Kitchen can show you how.
- Show your kids some of those games that were a part of your childhood like Jacks, Pick-UpSticks, Uno, etc.
- Teach your kids some new games! Here’s a few we sometimes use for after-school play. Click here to get a few suggestions.
- Ride a bike or take your fur baby for a walk on one of our greenways. A full list of greenways can be found here.
- Create some art with found objects, household items, crayons, pencils, paints, etc. Make sure you name it and frame it for a memory of this special time in the history of the city and the nation.
- Go fishing or rock climbing. Call the Outdoor Recreation staff for fishing and climbing locations.
- Come up with some creative alternatives to shaking hands. Send it to us. We will post it on our social media pages. Check out a couple of videos here.
- Have your kid write a brief poem or very short essay about their observation, feelings, etc. during this historic time in the history of the city and the country.
Metro Parks strongly encourages the public to follow CDC protocols and NRPA guidelines for social distancing both at home and in open spaces.
