NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Parks is asking Nashville residents for help finding a new 30 to 40-feet tall Norway Spruce.
Metro Parks’ Horticulturist Randall Lantz said that the Parks Department is currently looking for a tree that looks great from every perspective.
“We would very much like to have a tree that has grown too big for its current location or needs removal," Lantz said in a statement. "We know it’s out there! We just haven’t found it yet."
For more than thirty years, Metro Parks has been collecting trees for Nashville's holiday celebrations Downtown.
The tree is placed in the Public Square Park and is decorated with thousands of brightly-colored LED lights.
For any tree owner that provides a tree, Metro Parks will cut down the tree, grind out the stump, and plant a replacement tree.
"For anyone that believes they have such a tree, please make sure and include the location of the tree so our staff can take an initial look," Lantz stated. "The tree should be a Norway Spruce which has the same shape that we see in children’s books about Christmas."
If you have a tree that fits the criteria mentioned, please call Randall Lantz at 615-862-8400 or email him at Randall.Lantz@nashville.gov.
