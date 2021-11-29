NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The search for the city's Christmas Tree is over.
Barton House, one of the state's leading memory care facilities, donated a 35-foot Norway Spruce to Metro Parks last Wednesday. The beautiful 35-foot Norwegian Spruce moved Monday from Bellevue to Downtown Nashville's Public Square. Elizabeth Masic, Barton House's Executive Director, said they are ecstatic about the donation.
"I saw the announcement about the Christmas tree search on Metro Parks Facebook page and decided that it would be an excellent opportunity to give back to the people of Nashville," Masic said.
Metro Parks has been providing a tree for the holiday celebrations in Downtown Nashville for thirty years.
Parks' Horticulturist Randall Lantz said that this year's tree created a difficult challenge since it was near power lines. However, NES and Parks Maintenance devised a way of getting the tree out safely.
The Parks' Department cut down the tree, ground the stump, and planted a replacement tree for the Barton House. However, Lantz won't let the city's Christmas tree lie on its back for long.
"We've done this a lot every year is different," Lantz said.
For more than 20 years here, he's been one of Santa's elves. As a Metro Public Works employee, his job is to make sure the crane winch and the grinch never meet.
He said no way would he let that happen. This Norwegian Spruce came from outside a Bellevue Health facility. It had grown too big, but no worries, the crew here will replace it with a smaller one. But for now, the tree it's simply up, up, and away.
Decorating the tree with over 5,000 multi-colored LED lights will take days. Remember, it's not even December.
And while Rudolph's not flying yet, the tree sure is, as it sails here across the sky in search of ground perfection.
The lighting ceremony happens Friday, Dec. 10, in Downtown Nashville's Public square. The tree will be lit up next week for a big crowd to see it from all sides.
Elf Randall knows one thing's for sure. It will be a Merry Christmas in Nashville.
